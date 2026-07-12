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One Indian national missing after attack on vessel off Oman, foreign ministry says

July 12 - One Indian national is missing after an attack on the commercial vessel GFS Galaxy off the coast of Oman earlier on Sunday, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

"Of the 11 Indian nationals on board, 10 have been rescued so far, while one Indian National is reportedly missing," the ministry said, while condemning the attack.

India's embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation, and coordinating with the Omani authorities in the ongoing search and rescue operation, the ministry added.

Iran said earlier it had firing a warning shot that struck a vessel traveling on an unapproved route. REUTERS