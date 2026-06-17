One dead, dozens injured after Indonesian quake

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JAKARTA, June 17 - One person died and dozens were injured after a 6.7-magnitude earthquake hit Indonesia's Sulawesi island on Tuesday, the disaster mitigation agency said.

Here are the details:

• The quake struck on Tuesday morning, with the epicentre recorded about 42 km (26 miles) to the southeast of the town of Palu at a depth of 10 km, Indonesia's geophysics agency BMKG said.

• One person died in the Sigi region, the disaster agency said late on Tuesday, without providing further details. It said 38 people were injured.

• There was damage on the road connecting three regions in Central Sulawesi province.

• The agency said the quake also damaged places of worship, bridges and offices, as well as 67 homes.

• The quake did not trigger a tsunami.

• In 2018, a 7.5-magnitude earthquake hit Palu and its surrounding areas, triggering a tsunami of up to 6 metres (20 feet) and killing thousands, in one of Indonesia's worst recent disasters.

• Prone to earthquakes, Indonesia is a tectonically complex part of the "Pacific Ring of Fire", a seismically active belt of volcanoes stretching from South America to the Russian Far East. REUTERS