On the fast train from Hong Kong to Beijing
The last time I rode more than 2,000km across China, it was on the fastest “slow” train from Beijing to Kunming.
It was the summer of 2012 and the train, which chugged along at an average speed of 68kmh, was packed.
Many people had got on with only a standing ticket and were standing or sitting along the aisle on foldable stools. By nightfall, some were sleeping in the toilets, under the seats and even in the big sinks.
It was only 44 hours or seven meals later that I reached Kunming, in south-western Yunnan province.
Fast forward six years and I found myself on China’s fastest train, which boasts an average speed of 300kmh. I was on the Fuxing (Rejuvenation) train from Hong Kong to Beijing, a new high-speed rail link launched in September 2018.
The journey of nearly 2,500km took just under nine hours.
In these six years, China’s high-speed rail (HSR) network has more than quadrupled to 29,000km, the world’s longest in terms of track length.
The train to Beijing is one of 13 long-haul lines connecting Hong Kong with some 40 major cities on the mainland.
I had taken the trip for a multimedia interactive feature, to unearth stories from each of the eight stops on the route, which covers almost two-thirds of China.
A MODE OF TRANSPORT FOR ALL SEASONS
What I saw over just a day felt like the accelerated changing of the seasons - the lush greenery of the south turned into the golden brown of post-harvest fields in the central plains and finally to the depressing grey of the smoggy north.
Rail travel is a mode of transport for all seasons and classes in China.
On one end are the trains with hard seats, on the other are high-speed rail trains offering greater comfort and faster journeys.
The HSR trains are speedy, on time and friendlier on the pocket than taking domestic flights if you are travelling at short notice.
My second-class seat from Hong Kong to Beijing costs 1,077 yuan (nearly S$220) - going the same way by air can cost anything from below 1,000 yuan to more than 2,000 yuan.
TRAVEL IN COMFORT
As I live in China, I booked a ticket on my Chinese railway app and paid a handling fee to have my ticket printed out at West Kowloon station in Hong Kong. It took me about 30 minutes to clear customs on both the Hong Kong and China sides at the station.
My train was not quite half-filled when we left Hong Kong. There were only five people in my carriage of 90 second-class seats.
But by the time we left the next station - Shenzhen North - the entire carriage was filled and suitcases spilled onto the aisle.
A train attendant dressed like a flight stewardess pushes a trolley with snacks, hot drinks, fruit, and bentos comprising steamed rice, vegetables and meat. Travellers can also get these from a sales counter in the dining carriage.
China’s high-speed trains may not be any faster than those in other countries, but they have an edge in the speed and ease of payments on board. You don’t have to fish out change for snacks. Like most sales assistants in China, train attendants prefer you scanning a QR code with your mobile phone to pay, saving everyone the hassle. And at every seat, there’s a QR code you can scan to order food from the train.
In Changsha, I used the train app on my mobile phone to order fried chicken, whipped potato, corn and an egg tart from KFC in Wuhan, the next stop. About an hour later, after my train pulled out of Wuhan, a train attendant delivered my order to my seat.
THE PEOPLE I MET ON THE TRAIN
I met a man in his 60s who had taken his grandson to Hong Kong for his vaccination shot, as he was afraid of defective vaccines on the mainland, especially after a scandal rocked the country last year.
As the train pulls right into the heart of Zhengzhou, it is a much more convenient way for him and his travelling party of five to travel than to take a flight.
A few months later, he will repeat this journey when the boy is due for his next vaccination.
At the end of another carriage, Ms Qiu Jiaxian, 24, an exchange student at Hong Kong University, was standing in a corner practising an English speech for a contest in Beijing.
“I need more time to stand up and make some gestures to get ready for my speech,” she told me in English, to explain why she took the train and not the plane.
IT consultant Virinder Singh Bhasin, 31, an Indian national who lives in Hong Kong, told me in Mandarin that he would choose the HSR over the plane.
It is more punctual, he said, compared with domestic Chinese flights, which are often delayed.
Certainly, the ride north went smoothly and arrived on time in Beijing, right before 5pm.
It was a comfortable ride: There was enough legroom and a tray table on which to put mobile devices, books or a laptop - a good set-up to watch TV, play games, read or work.
It was so comfortable that my neighbour was in deep slumber for most of the nine hours. She said: “I don’t feel worn out by the nine-hour journey, I feel that I’ve just woken up.”
For me, I am just happy that I don’t have to mark the passage of time by the number of meals I have taken. I reached Beijing before it is time to have another meal on the train.