On the fast train from Hong Kong to Beijing

The last time I rode more than 2,000km across China, it was on the fastest “slow” train from Beijing to Kunming.

It was the summer of 2012 and the train, which chugged along at an average speed of 68kmh, was packed.

Many people had got on with only a standing ticket and were standing or sitting along the aisle on foldable stools. By nightfall, some were sleeping in the toilets, under the seats and even in the big sinks.

It was only 44 hours or seven meals later that I reached Kunming, in south-western Yunnan province.

Fast forward six years and I found myself on China’s fastest train, which boasts an average speed of 300kmh. I was on the Fuxing (Rejuvenation) train from Hong Kong to Beijing, a new high-speed rail link launched in September 2018.