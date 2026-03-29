Oman says no party has claimed responsibility for attacks on its territory

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March 29 - Oman's foreign ministry said on Sunday that it condemns attacks on its territory, adding that no party has claimed responsibility.

It said authorities were investigating the attacks' "sources and motives" without providing further details or specifying any specific attack.

Oman said on Saturday that a worker was injured in a drone attack on the Gulf country's Salalah port and Danish container shipping group Maersk said later that it temporarily halted its operations at the port after Saturday's attack.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Saturday that they targeted a U.S. support vessel at a "considerable" distance from Salalah port, Iranian media reported.

"As we have previously stated, the national sovereignty of our brotherly and friendly country Oman is respected by the Islamic Republic of Iran," it added.

On March 11, drones struck oil storage facilities at Salalah port. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian told Oman's sultan in a phone call that the incident would be investigated. REUTERS