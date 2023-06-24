China has reopened, so why aren’t Chinese tourists back in S’pore in droves?

BEIJING - The Chinese used to be Singapore’s top source of tourists before the pandemic, but even with China’s reopening in January, visitors have not returned in droves.

For the first five months of this year, arrivals from the world’s second-largest economy climbed to just 20 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels, and were overtaken by visitors from Indonesia, India and Australia.

In February, China resumed group tours to Singapore and other countries, after cancelling them for three years in its fight against Covid-19. However, overall growth in outbound tourism from China has remained tepid, compared with domestic tourism, as international flights have been slow to resume.

A total of 3.63 million Chinese tourists came to Singapore in 2019. The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) is targeting between 30 and 60 per cent of this number for 2023.

In 2019, Singapore received 3.11 million visitors from Indonesia, 1.42 million from India, 1.22 million from Malaysia and 1.14 million from Australia.

Factors for the slow rebound in outbound tourism from China include higher airfares on international routes due to limited seats and more cautious spending among Chinese travellers amid the country’s slowing economic growth, said Dr Michael Chiam, a senior tourism lecturer at Ngee Ann Polytechnic.

The island-state’s high cost is also among the reasons given by Chinese tourists for picking other destinations such as Bali in Indonesia and Phuket in Thailand over Singapore during last month’s major May Day holiday.

Advertising executive Li Yejing, 34, who visited Komodo, Bali and Java islands in Indonesia during the week-long break, estimated he would have needed to spend double of what he did in Indonesia if he had chosen Singapore.

“There would be things I wanted to do in Singapore such as Universal Studios, the zoo and Night Safari, and these are expensive attractions,” said Mr Li, 34, who lives in Beijing. A Universal Studios day pass costs at least $60, while a Night Safari adult ticket is $55.

“Coming out from the pandemic, my savings have taken a hit, so I didn’t want to spend so much. I was looking to visit places that offer better value for money,” he added.

“I also wanted to visit a volcano and focus more on nature travel, but Singapore doesn’t quite offer that, compared with Indonesia.”

Those who did visit Singapore said they were not prepared for the high costs, particularly for on-demand transport services and taxis.

Ms Wang Ruixian, 28, who was in Singapore for a day in May, said her heart would “jump every time the taxi meter did”.

“My time in Singapore was very short, so I wanted to make the most out of the day, which meant taking Grab and taxis,” said Ms Wang, who was making a short transit in Singapore on her way to the Maldives from Beijing.