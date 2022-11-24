Not the time to strike: Korea Herald

SEOUL - Trade unions are going on the offensive, fanning concerns over a dismal outlook for the Korean economy and its weakening growth momentum.

The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions announced on Tuesday that it will go on a general strike.

Its demands to the government and the National Assembly are wide. They include the legislation of a special law on construction safety to root out fatal accidents on construction sites, the perpetuation and expansion of the “safe truck freight rates” system, the suspension of the privatisation of education and medical sectors, and the amendment of the trade union law.

A string of strikes is planned. Unions of heavy-duty truck drivers will begin to strike on Nov 24, followed by irregular school employees on Nov 25, Seoul Metro employees on Nov 30 and railway workers on Dec 2.

Their announced back-to-back strikes heighten worry of the general public because economic crisis alarms have sounded incessantly at home and abroad.

In a survey by the Korea Development Institute, 97 per cent of economists and 96 per cent of members of the general public said the national economy is in crisis.

The Korean economy shows clear signs of bogging down. Exports, its main growth engine, began to slide noticeably last month. International oil and raw material prices are still high.

Trade deficit is likely to hit eight straight months in November. Accumulated trade deficit this year is approaching a record high of US$40 billion (S$55 billion). Export is expected to increase within a 1 per cent range next year.

Growth rates have been revised down several times. The KDI forecasts a 1.8 per cent growth for next year, a low Korea has not seen except for a few periods of crisis.

The livelihood of the working class is hard-pressed by high inflation. According to Statistics Korea, households in the bottom 20 percent income bracket saw their inflation-adjusted real income shrink 6.5 per cent in the third quarter from a year earlier.

And yet labour unions are poised to strike as planned regardless of economic conditions. Particularly, a strike by the Cargo Truckers Solidarity is concerning.

If truck drivers refuse to transport cargoes, tremendous damage to industrial production and exports will be inevitable. Their eight-day strike in June caused an estimated damage of 1.6 trillion won (S$1.7 billion) to industries.

To make matters worse, not only the truckers but also subway and railway workers and irregular school employees are scheduled to strike. Their strikes will give a hard time to the general public as well as industries.