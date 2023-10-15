Not just boring machines: China’s former industrial hub Liaoning goes clean to regain shine

SHENYANG/DALIAN – In a hangar-like facility, workers in red helmets and blue and white uniforms are welding metal parts against a backdrop of massive cylindrical objects. The workers at Northern Heavy Industries in north-eastern Shenyang city are putting together tunnel boring machines.

Such a scene is what people may think of when they think of Liaoning, China’s heavy industry hub and the most prosperous of its three north-eastern provinces. Before China’s Reform and Opening in 1978, Liaoning did a lot of the heavy-lifting in driving China’s growth with its heavy industries, coal and iron ore.