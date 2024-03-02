Norway’s king has pacemaker implanted in Malaysia after falling ill on holiday

Norway's King Harald fell ill with an infection in Malaysia earlier this week. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Mar 02, 2024, 09:34 PM
Published
Mar 02, 2024, 08:33 PM

OSLO - Norway's King Harald had a temporary pacemaker implanted on Saturday at a hospital in Malaysia after falling ill while on holiday there, the Norwegian royal household said.

"The pacemaker was implanted due to a low heart rate. The decision was made earlier today, and the procedure was successful," the palace said in a statement, adding that he is doing well under the circumstances but still requires rest.

The procedure should make the journey home safer, likely in a couple of days, it said.

The 87-year-old monarch was on a private holiday in the South-east Asian country when he fell ill with an infection earlier this week.

King Harald has been Norway's ceremonial head of state since 1991 and is Europe's oldest living monarch. He has repeatedly been hospitalised with infections in recent years, and has also undergone heart surgery. REUTERS

