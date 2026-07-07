Norway urges China to help bring Russia to Ukraine peace talks

Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere during the press conference at the government's representative facilities in Parkveien in Oslo, Norway June 19, 2026. NTB/Javad Parsa/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NORWAY OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN NORWAY.

OSLO, July 6 - Norway wants China to use its ties to the Russian leadership to help bring about a negotiated settlement to the war in Ukraine, also for the sake of better relations with Europe, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said on Monday.

"China is probably the country with the best and most direct access to the Russian leadership. We expect, hope and strongly urge China to use that channel," he told reporters after meeting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Oslo. The biggest chunk of their discussion was devoted to Ukraine, Stoere said.

"There is a potential for deeper cooperation between Europe and China, but as long as this war goes on and China is a close partner of Russia, that is a limitation on that opportunity," he added.

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide, speaking earlier on Monday, said dialogue with China on ending the war had been "constructive and promising".

"I'm not a spokesperson for China. I'm not going to quote them, but there are some hints in what they say," he said when asked whether China had indicated it would help to bring Russia to the negotiating table.

Norwegian officials said negotiations should begin without conditions, starting with a ceasefire based on the current front line in Ukraine.

"That is, in itself, a major concession from Ukraine's side. It is inside their territory," Stoere said.

Wang was visiting Norway after stops in Denmark, Sweden and Finland.

Reuters has reached out to the Chinese delegation in Oslo for comment.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that a resolution to the war in Ukraine is "getting closer than people realize" and that he will talk about Ukraine during talks in Turkey this week at a NATO summit. REUTERS