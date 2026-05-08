Straitstimes.com header logo

Norway police hold Chinese woman in custody over suspected espionage

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Google Preferred Source badge

OSLO, May 8 - A Chinese woman suspected of complicity in espionage in Norway will be held in police custody for up to four weeks while the case against her is investigated, a Norwegian court ruled on Friday.

The woman, one of several suspects in the case, was apprehended this week on suspicion of complicity in attempts to illegally download satellite data, Norwegian police have said.

Reuters was not immediately able to reach her lawyer.

If charges are eventually filed, the woman risks being sentenced to prison for up to 10 years if found guilty under section 122 of Norway's penal code. REUTERS

See more on

Police

Norway

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.