Norway police hold Chinese woman in custody over suspected espionage

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OSLO, May 8 - A Chinese woman suspected of complicity in espionage in Norway will be held in police custody for up to four weeks while the case against her is investigated, a Norwegian court ruled on Friday.

The woman, one of several suspects in the case, was apprehended this week on suspicion of complicity in attempts to illegally download satellite data, Norwegian police have said.

Reuters was not immediately able to reach her lawyer.

If charges are eventually filed, the woman risks being sentenced to prison for up to 10 years if found guilty under section 122 of Norway's penal code. REUTERS