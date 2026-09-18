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North Korea’s Kim Yo Jong warns of stronger response to US-led drills

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Kim Yo Jong said the current situation highlighted the need for North Korea to take responsive measures “proportional or more offensive in its nature”.

Kim Yo Jong said the current situation highlighted the need for North Korea to take responsive measures “proportional or more offensive in its nature”.

PHOTO: REUTERS

SEOUL – North Korea’s Kim Yo Jong, the influential sister of leader Kim Jong Un, on Sept 18 blamed US-led military drills for “ever-worsening” tensions on the Korean peninsula and vowed no change in the country’s course to strengthen its nuclear arsenal.

In a statement carried by state media KCNA, Kim referred to the Pacific Vanguard 2026 naval exercise near Guam, calling it another threatening US-led “war game” and part of Washington’s efforts to expand military influence in the Asia-Pacific region through cooperation with allies including South Korea and Japan.

She said the current situation highlighted the need for North Korea to take responsive measures “proportional or more offensive in its nature” and warned that the country’s armed forces would “mobilise all means available” if its security or national interests were violated.

The statement was Kim’s second in two days. On Sept 17, she rejected renewed calls for North Korea’s denuclearisation at an International Atomic Energy Agency conference and reiterated Pyongyang’s position that its status as a nuclear weapons state is irreversible.

Pacific Vanguard 2026, a multilateral exercise led by the US Navy and involving the navies of South Korea, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Japan in the vicinity of Guam, ran from Aug 29 to Sept 10, according to Japan’s Maritime Self-Defense Force. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.