North Korea's Kim thanks troops on overseas operations on founding anniversary

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FILE PHOTO: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during an enlarged meeting of the ruling Workers' Party's Central Military Commission in North Korea, July 9, 2026, in this picture released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency. KCNA via REUTERS/File Photo

SEOUL, Sept 10 - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un used celebrations marking the 78th anniversary of the country's founding to praise troops engaged in "overseas military operations", state media KCNA said.

In a speech at Pyongyang's assembly hall on Wednesday, Kim thanked workers and soldiers for their contributions to the state, and extended what KCNA called special gratitude and respect to commanders and soldiers "participating in overseas military operations", likely referring to North Korean troops deployed for Russia's war in Ukraine.

North Korea has sent an estimated 14,000 to 15,000 troops to fight alongside Russian forces since late 2024, according to Western and South Korean officials. In February 2026, South Korea's National Intelligence Service estimated around 6,000 North Korean soldiers had been killed or wounded.

Pyongyang was continuing preparations for an additional troop deployment to Russia, but there were no signs that such a deployment was imminent, according to South Korea's Defence Ministry in late August.

In return for sending troops and munitions, Pyongyang has received economic and military technology assistance from Russia, according to South Korean intelligence assessments. REUTERS