North Korea’s Kim tells China’s Xi he hopes to promote cooperation: KCNA

Chinese President Xi Jinping (right) had congratulated North Korea and its leader Kim Jong Un on the country's founding anniversary earlier in September and had expressed his willingness to strengthen strategic communication and working-level cooperation between the two sides then. PHOTO: REUTERS
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, seen here in a Sept 13 photo, has vowed to promote cooperative relations with China in a letter to President Xi Jinping. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
5 sec ago
Published
1 hour ago

SEOUL - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has vowed to promote cooperative relations with China in a letter to President Xi Jinping, the North's state media agency KCNA reported on Sunday.

The letter was in response to congratulations Mr Xi sent for the North's founding anniversary this month, when the Chinese President had expressed his willingness to strengthen strategic communication and working-level cooperation.

“I believe ... the DPRK-China friendly and cooperative relations would steadily develop in conformity with the requirements of the new era and the desire of the two peoples in the future,” Mr Kim had said in the letter, which was sent on Thursday.

DPRK are the initials of the North’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top