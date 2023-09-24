North Korea’s Kim tells China’s Xi he hopes to promote cooperation: KCNA

SEOUL - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has vowed to promote cooperative relations with China in a letter to President Xi Jinping, the North's state media agency KCNA reported on Sunday.

The letter was in response to congratulations Mr Xi sent for the North's founding anniversary this month, when the Chinese President had expressed his willingness to strengthen strategic communication and working-level cooperation.

“I believe ... the DPRK-China friendly and cooperative relations would steadily develop in conformity with the requirements of the new era and the desire of the two peoples in the future,” Mr Kim had said in the letter, which was sent on Thursday.

DPRK are the initials of the North’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. REUTERS