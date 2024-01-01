North Korea's Kim says armed conflict becoming reality because of US - KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meets with commanders of the Korean People's Army, at the headquarters of the Central Committee of the Party, in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this picture released by the Korean Central News Agency on January 1, 2024. KCNA via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends the 2024 New Year's Grand Performance at the May 1st Stadium in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this picture released by the Korean Central News Agency on January 1, 2024. KCNA via REUTERS
Updated
31 min ago
Published
31 min ago

SEOUL - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un told the country's military commanders the most powerful means must be mobilized to destroy the United States and South Korea if they choose military confrontation, state media reported on Monday.

Kim said the danger of an armed confrontation on the Korean peninsula is fast becoming a reality because of hostile maneuvers by the enemies including the United States, requiring the country to "sharpen the sword" to protect itself.

"If they choose military confrontation and set the fire, we must mobilize all the most powerful means ... to deal a crushing blow and completely destroy them," KCNA state news agency quoted Kim as saying.

Kim hosted senior military leaders on Sunday at the ruling Workers' Party headquarters to congratulate them on the accomplishments made in 2023, KCNA said.

In separate reports, KCNA said Kim hosted a reception for senior members of the ruling party and attended a late night concert celebrating the new year. REUTERS

