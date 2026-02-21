North Korea's Kim reviews country's progress at key party congress

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during the Ninth Congress of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) in Pyongyang, North Korea, February 19, 2026, in this picture released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency. KCNA via REUTERS

SEOUL, Feb 21 - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un began reviewing the country's progress in the past five years that brought "great transformation" during the second day of a key party congress, state media KCNA said on Saturday.

North Korea's Ninth Congress of the ruling Workers' Party opened on Thursday and is expected to last a few days. As the country's biggest political event held every five years, it sets policy and can bring changes in leadership roles beneath supreme commander Kim.

North Korea's ruling party hailed "remarkable successes" in fields such as politics, economy, culture, defence, diplomacy under Kim's rule during the past five years, KCNA said.

The ruling party's Central Committee focused on finding shortcomings first before focusing on successes, KCNA said, but did not mention what the shortcomings were.

KCNA said on Friday that 5,000 members of the ruling Workers' Party are attending the meeting. There was no mention of major foreign dignitaries attending, although KCNA noted congratulatory letters were sent from Russia, China, Vietnam and Laos.

North Korea is expected to showcase military capabilities at a parade and weapons development goals as part of the meeting. REUTERS