North Korea's Kim Jong Un welcomed Belarus President Lukashenko to Pyongyang, KCNA says

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SEOUL, March 26 - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un welcomed Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to Pyongyang on Wednesday, North Korean state media KCNA said on Thursday, touting ties between the two close allies of Russia's Vladimir Putin.

When Lukashenko visited Pyongyang's Kumsusan mausoleum to pay respects to former North Korean leaders, he laid a bouquet sent by Putin in addition to a flower basket under his own name, KCNA said.

Lukashenko and his delegation were welcomed by Kim with a 21-gun salute, Pyongyang citizens and school children waving the flags of both countries, and a march-past of the North Korean army's honor guard, KCNA said.

KCNA did not yet describe any talks between the leaders. REUTERS