North Korea’s Kim guides artillery firing drill by Korean People’s Army: KCNA

Earlier this week, the North Korean state media said Mr Kim Jong Un inspected field training of troops at a major military operations base in the western region of the country. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Mar 08, 2024, 06:26 AM
Published
Mar 08, 2024, 05:56 AM

SEOUL - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guided an artillery firing drill by the Korean People’s Army, the country’s military force, on March 7, state media KCNA reported on March 8.

The drill involved units that are within firing range of Seoul, the South Korean capital, the state media said, adding it “fulfilled important military missions for war deterrence”.

The March 7 artillery drill was aimed at increasing the country’s combat readiness posture and actual war capability, KCNA said.

Mr Kim urged the military to push forward with preparations so the artillery sub-units could “take the initiative with merciless and rapid strikes at the moment of their entry into an actual war”.

“He stressed the need to train all the artillerymen of the whole army into experts in artillery engagement...and set forth important tasks for rounding off the artillery war preparations,” the report said while referring to the leader of the reclusive state.

Earlier this week, the North Korean state media said Mr Kim inspected field training of troops at a major military operations base in the western region of the country. REUTERS

More On This Topic
North Korea denounces South Korea-US military drills, warns of consequences
South Korea conducts rare defence drills in Seoul to guard against surprise attack by North

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top