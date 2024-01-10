North Korea’s Kim defines South Korea as ‘most hostile state’: Media

SEOUL - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the time has come to define South Korea as a state “most hostile” towards his country, state media KCNA reported on Jan 10.

He also accused Seoul of inciting confrontation and arms build-up while urging his country to step up its military capabilities for self-defence and its nuclear war deterrent, the state media said.

He made the comments as he was visiting munitions factories earlier this week, according to KCNA.

Mr Kim also called the worsening relations between the two Koreas as a “new phase of change” and “unavoidable reality”.

“We would by no means unilaterally bring a great event by the overwhelming strength in the Korean peninsula but we have no intention of avoiding a war as well,” the North Korean leader was quoted as saying.

In remarks to a year-end party meeting last month, he also said peaceful reunification is impossible, adding that the government would make a “decisive policy change” in relations with South Korea. REUTERS