North Korea's KCNA: Japan's ambition for nuclear weapons should be curbed

Naval vessels from South Korea, the U.S. and Japan navies take part in a combined anti-submarine exercises at an open water off southern Jeju island, South Korea, April 4, 2023. The South Korea Defense Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

SEOUL, Dec 21 - North Korea said Japan's ambition for possession of nuclear weapons should be "thoroughly curbed," state media KCNA reported on Sunday.

Japan is showing the intention to possess nuclear weapons explicitly by saying it needs to review the three non-nuclear principles, KCNA said citing a commentary of North Korea's foreign-policy official.

Japan began making such comments actively as soon as the United States approved a request from South Korea for building a nuclear submarine, the media said.

In October, U.S. President Donald Trump said he has given South Korea approval to build a nuclear-powered submarine, after his visit to the Asian ally for a summit on trade deala with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung. REUTERS

