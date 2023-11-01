North Korea’s chances of succeeding in spy satellite launch high, says South Korea

SEOUL – North Korea is in the final stages of preparations for the launch of a spy satellite, and the chances of the third attempt succeeding are high, Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday, citing South Korea’s intelligence service.

North Korea has also sent more than 10 shipments of munitions to Russia for use in the war against Ukraine, including over a million artillery rounds, the National Intelligence Service (NIS) was quoted as saying.

That is roughly the supply of munitions that Russia expends in its war with Ukraine in two months, a member of Parliament, Mr Yoo Sang-bum, was quoted as saying.

The NIS made the report in a closed-door Parliament intelligence committee session, local media reported, citing a committee member who was in attendance.

North Korea has made two attempts to launch its first reconnaissance satellite in 2023 that ended in failure as stages of the boosters experienced malfunctions.

The launch is part of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s push to bolster his nation’s military capabilities that also include long-range ballistic missiles, ballistic missile submarines and hypersonic missiles.

The North previously pledged to make a third attempt in October, but has so far shown no indication that it was going ahead with the launch.

Mr Kim met Russian President Vladimir Putin in September in the Russian far east where he toured Russia’s modern space launch station, fuelling speculation that Moscow would help with his space programme in return for supply of conventional weapons.