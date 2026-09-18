North Korean vice foreign minister to attend UN General assembly next week, Yonhap reports

FILE PHOTO: North Korea's Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Kim Son Gyong arrives to address the 80th United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S., September 29, 2025. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/ File Photo

Sept 18 - Kim Son-Gyong, North Korea's vice foreign minister, plans to attend a high-level segment of the United Nations General Assembly set to begin in New York next week, Yonhap news agency reported on Friday, citing a source at the international body.

Kim is set to meet with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and officials from countries friendly to North Korea, such as Cuba and Venezuela, the Yonhap report said.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. The UN representative in North Korea did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Kim is set to attend the General Assembly's general debate, which is set to take place from September 22 to September 26, and also on September 28, the report said, adding that the vice foreign minister is planning to take the podium for a speech.

He had attended last year's General Assembly, during which he said the country will never give up its nuclear program, describing it as "tantamount to demanding it to surrender sovereignty and right to existence." REUTERS