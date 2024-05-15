North Korean leader oversees tactical missile weapons system, KCNA says

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversees a tactical missile weapons system at an unknown location, May 14, 2024 in this image released by the Korean Central News Agency on May 15, 2014. KCNA via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversees a tactical missile weapons system at an unknown location, May 14, 2024 in this image released by the Korean Central News Agency on May 15, 2014. KCNA via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversees a tactical missile weapons system at an unknown location, May 14, 2024 in this image released by the Korean Central News Agency on May 15, 2014. KCNA via REUTERS
Updated
May 15, 2024, 08:07 AM
Published
May 15, 2024, 06:57 AM

SEOUL - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Tuesday oversaw a tactical missile weapons system that will be newly installed at missile units of its army, state media KCNA reported on Wednesday.

Kim expressed satisfaction with missile system production in the first half of the year and emphasized it was important to carry out this year's military production plan, saying it would bring a breakthrough in the military's readiness for war.

Missile launchers produced in the first half of this year will be installed at western fire strike units in charge of "important fire strike missions," KCNA said.

Last week, Kim inspected the country's artillery weapon system and attended the test-firing of such weapons. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top