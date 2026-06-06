North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits naval vessel, Rodong Sinmun says

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SEOUL, June 6 - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited the naval destroyer Kang Kon to supervise the vessel's navigation test, stressing the need to enhance naval capabilities to deter a nuclear war, the country's Rodong Sinmun newspaper reported on Saturday.

During the trip on Thursday, Kim praised navy sailors for their ship operational capabilities and expressed satisfaction with the vessel's cruising and high-speed maneuvering systems, the newspaper said.

He ordered the navy to deploy the destroyer and a 5,000-ton warship called Choe Hyon as soon as possible after the tests, it added.

Kim's daughter, known as Ju Ae, was also on board, a photo published by the newspaper showed.

Kim said powerful military capabilities across land, sea and air were needed to deter a war and secure peace, stressing the need to enhance the navy's capability to deter a nuclear war, according to the newspaper. REUTERS