North Korean delegation meets Mongolian President in rare visit -KCNA

FILE PHOTO: Mongolia's President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh delivers a national statement at the World Climate Action Summit during the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, December 1, 2023. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: North Korean diplomat Pak Myong Ho attends a news conference in Beijing, China, March 16, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo
Updated
Mar 12, 2024, 06:27 AM
Published
Mar 12, 2024, 06:17 AM

SEOUL - North Korea's Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs Pak Myong Ho met with Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh on Monday, North Korean state media KCNA said, in a rare foreign trip by a diplomatic delegation from the isolated state.

The trip comes as Pyongyang appears to be expanding diplomatic engagement after keeping its borders tightly shut during the pandemic.

Khurelsukh and Pak talked about developing the friendly relations established by previous leaders of their respective countries and strengthening bilateral exchanges and cooperation, KCNA said, adding Pak also met with his Mongolian counterpart on Monday.

Separately, Russia's deputy minister of culture is expected to visit North Korea around the anniversary of a bilateral agreement, KCNA said on Tuesday. REUTERS

