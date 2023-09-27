North Korea to expel US soldier Travis King over illegal border crossing

US soldier Travis King has allegedly confessed that he illegally intruded into North Korea. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
44 sec ago
Published
13 min ago

SEOUL - North Korea has decided to expel American soldier Travis King who it said has confessed that he illegally intruded into the country, state media KCNA said on Wednesday.

Releasing the final results of an investigation into his border crossing in July, KCNA said King harboured ill feelings over inhumane treatment and racial discrimination within the US army.

KCNA did not specify how, when or to where King would be expelled.

North Korea had said in its interim findings that King wanted refuge in North Korea or elsewhere because of that same reason. REUTERS

More On This Topic
North Korea says soldier Travis King wants refuge from mistreatment, racism in US
Travis King: Who is the US soldier who crossed into North Korea?

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top