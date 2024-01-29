North Korea tests submarine-launched cruise missile, KCNA says

SEOUL - North Korea tested its new strategic cruise missiles for the second time in a week on Jan 28, calling it a newly developed submarine-launched cruise missile (SLCM), accelerating its navy's nuclear armament, state news agency KCNA reported on Jan 29.

Leader Kim Jong Un supervised the test of the missile, called "Pulhwasal-3-31," which is identical to the strategic cruise missiles that the North said last week were under development.

KCNA said the missiles flew above the sea off the country's east coast for 7,421 seconds and 7,445 seconds and hit an unspecified island target, indicating the flight time exceeded two hours.

Mr Kim called the test a success, KCNA said, "which is of strategic significance in carrying out the plan...for modernising the army which aims at building a powerful naval force."

South Korea's military said on Jan 28 that the North fired multiple cruise missiles off its coast but did not provide details.

North Korea's ballistic missiles are typically more controversial and are explicitly banned under UN Security Council resolutions.

But analysts have said intermediate-range cruise missiles were no less a threat than ballistic missiles and are a serious capability for North Korea.

In recent months, the North has tested an array of weapons that include ballistic missile systems that are under development and an underwater drone.

Mr Kim separately inspected the construction of a nuclear submarine and discussed issues related to the manufacturing of other types of new warships, KCNA said. REUTERS