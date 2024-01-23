North Korea tears down monument symbolising union with the South

SEOUL - North Korea has demolished a major monument in its capital that symbolised the goal of reconciliation with South Korea on the orders of leader Kim Jong Un, who last week called the rival a “primary foe” and said unification was no longer possible.

Satellite imagery of Pyongyang on Jan 23 showed that the monument, an arch symbolising hopes for Korean reunification which was completed after a landmark inter-Korea summit in 2000, was no longer there, according to a report by NK News, an online outlet that monitors North Korea.

Reuters could not independently confirm that the monument, known informally as the Arch of Reunification, had been demolished.

Mr Kim called the monument an “eyesore” in a speech at the Supreme People’s Assembly on Jan 15, where he ordered that the constitution be amended to say the South was a “primary foe and invariable principal enemy,” official media said.

Tensions have spiked on the Korean peninsula following intensifying military manoeuvres by the South Korean and US militaries in response to weapons testing by the North, which said it was readying for a “nuclear war” with its enemies.

The arch, formally known as the Monument to the Three-Point Charter for National Reunification, stood 30 metres tall and was symbolic of the three charters, which were self-reliance, peace and national cooperation, according to South Korean government records.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, who took office in 2022, has taken a hard line against the North, calling for immediate and tough responses to North Korea’s military actions that have raised tensions on the Korean peninsula.

North Korea has vowed to “wipe out” the South if attacked by the South and US forces. Late in 2023, the North declared as no longer valid a key agreement signed with the South in 2018 aimed at de-escalating military tensions.

Following Mr Kim’s speech last week, the North’s assembly abolished key government agencies that have been instrumental to decades of exchanges with Seoul. REUTERS