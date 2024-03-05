North Korea slams South Korea-US drills, warns of consequences, KCNA says

SEOUL - North Korea's defence ministry called on South Korea and the United States to stop military drills, saying they are rehearsals of war and warning of consequences, KCNA reported on Tuesday.

South Korean and U.S. militaries kicked off their annual spring exercises on Monday with twice the number of troops joining compared to last year, seeking to improve their responses to North Korea's evolving nuclear and missile threats.

An unnamed spokesperson of Pyongyang's defence ministry said it strongly denounces what it called "frantic, reckless" military drills, urging them to stop, KCNA said. REUTERS