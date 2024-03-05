North Korea slams South Korea-US drills, warns of consequences, KCNA says

FILE PHOTO: A North Korean flag flutters at the propaganda village of Gijungdong in North Korea, in this picture taken near the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, South Korea, July 19, 2022. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Pool/File Photo
Updated
Mar 05, 2024, 06:15 AM
Published
Mar 05, 2024, 06:15 AM

SEOUL - North Korea's defence ministry called on South Korea and the United States to stop military drills, saying they are rehearsals of war and warning of consequences, KCNA reported on Tuesday.

South Korean and U.S. militaries kicked off their annual spring exercises on Monday with twice the number of troops joining compared to last year, seeking to improve their responses to North Korea's evolving nuclear and missile threats.

An unnamed spokesperson of Pyongyang's defence ministry said it strongly denounces what it called "frantic, reckless" military drills, urging them to stop, KCNA said. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top