North Korea sends delegation to China, Vietnam, Laos, KCNA says

SEOUL - North Korea has sent a delegation to China, Vietnam and Laos, state media KCNA said on Friday, as the isolated country expands its diplomatic engagement after COVID-19 lockdowns.

The group from North Korea's ruling Workers' Party of Korea led by Kim Song Nam, alternate member of the Political Bureau and director of the International Department of the party's Central Committee, arrived in Beijing on Thursday, KCNA said.

A Russian delegation led by Oleg Kozhemyako, governor of the Russian far eastern region of Primorsky Krai bordering North Korea, also met North Korean leaders at Pyongyang and visited a greenhouse farm on Thursday, KCNA said. REUTERS