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North Korea says South Korea's description of US drills move shows uneasiness and impatience

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Army soldiers move jerrycans at a U.S. army base near the demilitarized zone separating two Koreas, in Dongducheon, South Korea, August 18, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

Aug 20 - North Korea's Kim Yo Jong, sister of leader Kim Jong Un, on Thursday said South Korean President Lee Jae Myung's reaction to the U.S. move to reduce joint drills were “double-dealing remarks” that showed uneasiness and impatience, KCNA reported.

South Korean president Lee Jae Myung said on his X account on Wednesday that he recognized Trump's "will and efforts to create conditions for dialogue" with North Korea through the reduction of the exercise.

Military drills by South Korea and the U.S. were cut short to end on Friday after President Donald Trump ordered a substantial reduction in U.S. participation and said he wanted to revive diplomacy with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

“President Trump's message this time feels like a major decision made with careful consideration to create peace on the Korean Peninsula, moving beyond hostility and confrontation," Lee said on his X post.

Kim Yo Jong on Thursday called South Korea's description of the drills reduction "nothing but a lame excuse".

Trump said on Monday he had received a response from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un after the drills reduction. But Kim's sister, Kim Yo Jong, said on Wednesday she was unaware of any recent communications between the two countries' leaders, while saying the United States' "hostile policy" towards North Korea had not changed. REUTERS