North Korea says military satellite key to countering US 'space militarisation'

SEOUL - North Korea's spy satellite programme is an "indispensable" measure to counter US space militarisation aimed at beefing up the United States' pre-emptive nuclear strike capability and securing "world supremacy," state media KCNA said on Tuesday.

Ri Song Jin, whom KCNA described as a researcher of the National Aerospace Technology Administration, accused the United States of seeking greater military hegemony in Asia by expanding its space force in an article titled "US space force deployment aimed at pre-emptive aggression war".

Ri singled out a recent trip by the US Space Force commander to Tokyo, and the deployment of a Space Force component in South Korea, where its members took part in joint military drills for the first time in 2023.

Such moves were "nothing but a camouflaged curtain to cover up the scenario for pre-emptive attack on the anti-US and independent countries," Ri said, mentioning North Korea, China and Russia.

“Now that the US is getting hell-bent on space militarisation with a pre-emptive nuclear attack as its ultimate target by massively introducing space force into the Korean peninsula and its vicinity,” Ri said, “space development, including a military reconnaissance satellite, is an indispensable strategic option for guaranteeing the security interests and right to existence of the DPRK”.

DPRK stands for the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, North Korea’s official name.

North Korea has failed twice to place a spy satellite in orbit, both in May and August, and has vowed to try again as early as October.

In September, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un toured Russia's most modern space launch centre, where President Vladimir Putin promised to help him build satellites.

In another KCNA dispatch, an international affairs commentator named Ra Jong Min denounced Canada's planned dispatch of military ships, aircraft and personnel for "Operation NEON," aimed at ensuring implementation of UN sanctions against North Korea.