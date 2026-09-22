North Korea says it tests new combat weapon system, KCNA reports

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FILE PHOTO: A North Korean flag flutters at the propaganda village of Gijungdong in North Korea, in this picture taken near the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, South Korea, July 19, 2022. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Pool/File Photo

SEOUL, Sept 22 - North Korea said it successfully tested a new weapon on Sunday, overseen by leader Kim Jong Un, state media KCNA reported on Tuesday.

Kim said the test, carried out by North Korea's Missile Administration, was a demonstration of "ultra-modern" defence technology and showed clear progress in modernization of its armed forces, according to KCNA.

The report did not elaborate on the specific type of weapon.

The South Korean military said on Sunday that North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast.

The test came days after Pyongyang accused the US of driving tensions on the Korean Peninsula through a series of military drills.

On Monday, the foreign ministers of South Korea, Japan and the United States met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York to agree to coordinate closely for peace, stability and denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula, according to Seoul's foreign ministry. REUTERS