North Korea says it tested solid-fuel hypersonic missile

FILE PHOTO: A test of North Korea's new solid-fuel engines for an intermediate ballistic missile is conducted in this picture released by the Korean Central News Agency on November 15, 2023. KCNA via REUTERS/File Photo
SEOUL - North Korea's latest test was of a new solid-fuel hypersonic missile with intermediate range, state media reported on Monday.

The missile launch on Sunday did not pose a security threat to neighbouring countries, state news agency KCNA said.

The launch was aimed at testing the reliability of new multi-stage, high-thrust solid-fuel engines and the intermediate-range hypersonic maneuverable controlled warhead, according to KCNA.

On the same day, a delegation led by Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui heading to Russia left Pyongyang on Sunday, KCNA reported.

The missile launch and the delegation's visit to Russia come amid growing tensions between the two Koreas following Pyongyang's series of intercontinental ballistic missile launches and its first military spy satellite as well as deepening ties between Pyongyang and Moscow that have worried Washington and its allies.

South Korea's military said Sunday's missile, launched from the area of Pyongyang around 2:55 p.m. (0555 GMT), flew about 1,000 km (600 miles) off the country's east coast while Japan's defence ministry said the maximum altitude was at least 50 km (30 miles).

Pyongyang had previously said it tested its new solid-fuel engines for an intermediate ballistic missile on Nov. 11 and Nov. 14. REUTERS

