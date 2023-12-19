North Korea says it conducted Hwasong-18 ICBM on Dec 18: Report

SEOUL - North Korea said on Dec 19 it had launched a Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Dec 18 as a drill to confirm the war readiness of its nuclear deterrence force in the face of mounting hostility by the United States.

State news agency KCNA said the country's leader Kim Jong Un watched the launch of the ICBM at the site.

The missile reached the altitude of 6,518km, flying 1,002km and accurately hitting the intended target, KCNA said.

Mr Kim said the launch sends "a clear signal to the hostile forces, who have fanned up their reckless military confrontation hysteria" against the North throughout the year, KCNA said.

"Noting that it was an occasion to clearly show what action the DPRK has been prepared and what option the DPRK would take when Washington makes a wrong decision against it, (Kim) appreciated that the drill ... displayed the DPRK's will for toughest counteraction and its overwhelming strength."

DPRK stands for the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, North Korea’s official name. REUTERS

