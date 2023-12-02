North Korea says interference in satellite operations would be considered declaration of war: KCNA

North Korea last week successfully launched its first reconnaissance satellite. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
SEOUL - North Korea said it would respond to any United States interference in space by eliminating the viability of US spy satellites, state media KCNA reported on Dec 2, citing a statement from North Korea's defense ministry spokesperson.

The statement said any interference with North Korea's satellite operations would be considered a declaration of war, adding that North Korea's laws stipulate it mobilise its war deterrence if any attack against its strategic assets becomes imminent.

North Korea last week successfully launched its first reconnaissance satellite, which it has said was designed to monitor US and South Korean military movements. REUTERS

