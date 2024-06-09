North Korea resumes sending trash balloons to South Korea

SEOUL - North Korea has resumed sending balloons carrying trash over the border to South Korea, officials and news reports said on June 9, a week after it vowed to continue if anti-North Korea leaflets are flown from the South.

Dozens of balloons with trash attached have been found in Seoul and in areas near the border overnight and early on June 9, after the South Korean military said late on June 8 that the North had begun re-launching them.

South Korea’s military said on June 9 that it takes the balloons “very seriously” and was on alert to take action in response as necessary. It did not elaborate what actions it would take.

South Korea has warned it would take “unendurable” measures against the North for sending the trash balloons, which could include blaring propaganda broadcasts from huge loudspeakers set up at the border directed at the North.

The North Korean government has said the balloons were sent in retaliation to anti-North leaflets flown by South Korean activists as part of a propaganda campaign and launched hundreds of them starting late in May carrying trash and excrement.

On June 2, it said it would temporarily halt sending the balloons because 15 tons of trash it sent was probably enough to get the message across about how “unpleasant” it was. However, it vowed to resume the exercise if leaflets are again flown from the South by sending hundred times the amount.