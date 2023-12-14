North Korea may use provocations to impact S. Korea, US elections: South Korean report

SEOUL - North Korea may resort to military provocations and psychological warfare, and escalate tensions to influence crucial elections in South Korea and the United States next year, the government-funded Korea Institute for National Unification said on Dec 13 in an annual report.

The elections will be crucial factors in shaping North Korea’s foreign policy approach and strategic decisions in the coming year, experts at the KINU said during a briefing on the forecast of the security landscape on the Korean Peninsula for 2024.

The year 2024 is set to witness significant electoral events, with presidential elections in Taiwan scheduled for January, Russia in March, and the United States in November. Additionally, South Korea will hold a general legislative election in April to elect 300 lawmakers who will serve in the National Assembly for the next four years.

“There is a possibility that North Korea may heighten tensions on the Korean Peninsula by adopting a more adventurous diplomatic approach and engaging in military provocations specifically targeting major elections within the liberal bloc,” said KINU senior research fellow Kim Jin-ha.

“The unfolding dynamics of confrontations between the US and Russia, as well as the US and China, will play a decisive role in shaping the behavior and intensity of provocations initiated by North Korea,” said Dr Kim.

Dr Kim also underscored that South Korea particularly “should prepare for what could be characterised as North Korean-style hybrid warfare” that employs a combination of online and offline tactics.

There is the potential for Pyongyang to orchestrate political and psychological warfare, encompassing large-scale cyberattacks, to seek to sow division in public opinion and exert influence on South Korea’s internal politics, according to Kim.

North Korea might “take actions aimed at influencing the election landscape by drawing attention to what it perceives as South Korea’s failure in its North Korea policy in the lead-up to the general elections,” said KINU senior research fellow Hong Min.

Dr Hong suggested that North Korea, rather than resorting to conventional military provocations, may prefer to escalate tensions by demonstrating actions that signal the nullification of the Sept 19 inter-Korean military agreement. This could involve an increase in military activities across land, air, and sea.

“There is the possibility that North Korea might place emphasis on showcasing advancements in its nuclear and missile capabilities. Simultaneously, it may strongly convey the perceived improbability of denuclearization and the irreversible nature of its nuclear armaments to the next US administration,” he said.

“The strategic move could coincide with an escalation in the anti-US rhetoric and campaign, particularly targeting the US presidential election.”

Director of the Unification Policy Research Division Chung Sung-yoon projected that North Korea would uphold its foundational position of bolstering nuclear capabilities and engaging in disarmament negotiations with the US on an equal footing, rather than pursuing denuclearisation negotiations.

The Kim Jong-un regime has maintained the belief that the US, irrespective of political factions such as Democrats and Republicans, consistently pressures concessions on denuclearisation solely from a position of strength.

“If North Korea deems its nuclear capabilities insufficient (for disarmament negotiations), it is unlikely to be fixated on dialogue with the US even if Trump returns to power,” Mr Chung said, adding North Korea’s closer alignment with China and Russia has diminished the country’s need to sit down with the US.