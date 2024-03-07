North Korean leader Kim Jong Un orders heightened war preparations, KCNA says

SEOUL - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspected field training of troops at a major military operations base in the western region of the country on March 6 and ordered heightened readiness for war, the state news agency, KCNA, reported on March 7.

The tour of the base, the location of which was not identified, comes after the start of the annual combined military drills by American and South Korean forces on March 4 in the South. This year, there are twice the number of troops taking part compared to last year.

Mr Kim said the military must “dynamically usher in a new heyday of intensifying the war preparations in line with the requirements of the prevailing situation,” KCNA reported.

“Our army should ... steadily intensify the actual war drills aimed at rapidly improving its combat capabilities for perfect war preparedness,” the agency quoted him as telling the troops.

KCNA did not mention whether he was referring directly to the drills by the US and South Korean military. He inspected troops conducting actual maneuvers under conditions simulating actual war, KCNA said. REUTERS