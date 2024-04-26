North Korea leader Kim Jong Un inspects test-firing of multiple launch rockets: KCNA

SEOUL - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on April 25 inspected the test-firing of 240mm multiple launch rockets manufactured by a newly established defence industry unit, the North's KCNA news agency reported on April 26.

The report did not give further details of the unit that produced the artillery. North Korea is believed to be ramping up production of artillery amid allegations by the United States and South Korea that it is supplying Russia with weapons.

Both countries deny the allegation. The test firing showed the rockets met the required standards for flight characteristics and accuracy, KCNA said.

Mr Kim said the 240mm multiple launch rocket system, which incorporates new technology, will “bring about a strategic change in strengthening our military’s artillery capabilities”, according to KCNA.

In a separate report, KCNA said Mr Kim visited the Kim Il Sung Military University, named after his grandfather and state founder, to mark the anniversary of the founding of the revolutionary army, the precursor to the country's military. REUTERS