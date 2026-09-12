North Korea launches unidentified projectile toward East Sea

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Sept 12 - North Korea has launched an unidentified projectile toward the sea to the east of the Korean Peninsula, South Korea's defense ministry said on Saturday.

South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported earlier that South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff is analyzing the projectile's specifications and range.

Last month, North Korea launched more than 10 short-range ballistic missiles and ordered its military to maintain full readiness during ongoing joint exercises with the United States.

The launch came as South Korea, Japan and the U.S. concluded their joint military drills on Friday to test readiness against North Korea's missile and nuclear weapons threats. REUTERS