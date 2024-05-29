Kim Jong Un says N. Korea will never give up space reconnaissance programme

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the ability to conduct space reconnaissance is crucial for national self defence. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
May 29, 2024, 06:17 AM
Published
May 29, 2024, 05:53 AM

SEOUL - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the ability to conduct space reconnaissance is crucial for national self defence and protection of the country's sovereignty and North Korea will never give up efforts to possess it, state media said on May 29.

North Korea's attempt to launch a spy satellite on May 27 failed after the first stage booster exploded in flight.

Mr Kim made the remarks during his visit to the country's Academy of Defence Sciences, KCNA news agency said.

"Possessing military reconnaissance satellites is a crucial task to strengthen national self-defence deterrence and protect national sovereignty and security from potential threats ... due to US military acts and provocations," he said.

Mr Kim assailed South Korea for criticising the satellite launch and said Seoul was "playing with fire" by putting on a show of force and conducting drills involving fighter jets. REUTERS

More On This Topic
South Korea releases video showing North Korea’s failed satellite launch
North Korea condemns denuclearisation discussion at South Korea-Japan-China summit

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top