North Korea fires ballistic missile, South Korea's military says

FILE PHOTO: A North Korean flag flutters at the propaganda village of Gijungdong in North Korea, in this picture taken near the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, South Korea, July 19, 2022. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Pool/File Photo
Updated
May 17, 2024, 03:21 PM
Published
May 17, 2024, 02:38 PM

SEOUL - North Korea fired a ballistic missile towards the sea off its east coast, South Korea's military said on May 17.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff did not immediately provide details of the projectile or its trajectory.

North Korea has launched a range of ballistic and cruise missiles as well as tactical rockets in recent months, describing them as part of a program to upgrade its defensive capabilities.

Earlier on May 17, the powerful sister of North Korea leader Kim Jong Un said its tactical rockets were intended solely as a deterrent against South Korean military aggression, while denying that Pyongyang was exporting the weapons.

The missile launch comes at the same time as a visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Chinese northeastern city of Harbin. REUTERS

