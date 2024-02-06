North Korea defectors cite dwindling food rations, market reliance: Study

SEOUL - The majority of North Koreans who resettled in South Korea over the last decade said they never received government rations in the isolated state and had to rely on an informal market to survive, a study issued by Seoul's unification ministry showed.

The 280-page report on North Korea's economic and social situation issued on Feb 6 was based on interviews with more than 6,300 defectors between 2013 and 2022.

The ministry began such surveys in 2010, but this is the first time results have been publicly released.

North Korea has faced serious food shortages in recent decades, including a famine in the 1990s, often exacerbated by natural disasters.

Its economy has been hit by international sanctions, as well as slumping border trade during the Covid-19 pandemic.

More than 72 per cent of defectors who arrived between 2016 and 2020 said they never received government food rations in North Korea, the study showed, compared with 62 per cent of those who came before 2000.

About half of the 2016-2020 arrivals said they did not receive any salaries or food from work, up from about a third before 2000.

Nearly 94 per cent of all respondents said they could make money at markets. People who escaped in 2016-2020 said 69 per cent of family income was made informally, compared with the pre-2000 group, who reported around 39 per cent.

"We could confirm that the North Korean residents' housing, medical and educational environments are still underdeveloped, and marketisation continues in many aspects of their livelihoods for survival," Unification Minister Kim Yung-ho said in the report.

Thirty-seven per cent of all respondents said they were deprived of at least 30 per cent of their income by officials; that number rose to 41 per cent after leader Kim Jong Un took power in late 2011, the report said.

More than 54 per cent of defectors who came in 2016-2020 said they had bribed officials in the state, compared with 14 per cent before 2000.

North Korea's Mr Kim in January warned a meeting of the country's ruling Workers Party of Korea that failing to provide people with basic living necessities, including food, was a "serious political issue", state media reported.

On political questions, 56 per cent of respondents who fled after 2016 had negative views on Mr Kim taking power, while 26 per cent saw his dynastic succession as legitimate.

Less than 30 per cent of respondents supported hereditary succession, compared with 57 per cent among those who escaped before 2000.

The study also pointed to the growing influence of outside culture, with 83 per cent of the defectors who arrived after 2016 reporting they had watched foreign video content such as Chinese or South Korean dramas, up from about 8 per cent before 2000. REUTERS