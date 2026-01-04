North Korea condemns US strikes on Venezuela as 'serious encroachment of sovereignty'

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The North Korea flag flutters next to concertina wire at the North Korean embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia March 9, 2017. REUTERS/Edgar Su

SEOUL, Jan 4 - North Korea has denounced the U.S. strikes on Venezuela as "the most serious form of encroachment of sovereignty," state news agency KCNA said on Sunday.

"The incident is another example that clearly confirms once again the rogue and brutal nature of the United States," KCNA said, citing a spokesperson for North Korea's Foreign Ministry.

The statement came after North Korea launched ballistic missiles earlier on Sunday, the day the leader of South Korea begins a state visit to China, Pyongyang's chief ally.

Pyongyang said the current situation in Venezuela "caused a catastrophic consequence to ensuring the identity of the regional and international relations structure." REUTERS