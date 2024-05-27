North Korea condemns denuclearisation discussion at South Korea-Japan-China summit

SEOUL – North Korea on May 27 condemned South Korea, Japan and China for committing to the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula during a rare summit in Seoul, calling the joint declaration a “grave political provocation and sovereignty violation”.

“To discuss the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula today constitutes a grave political provocation and sovereignty violation that totally denies the DPRK’s inviolable sovereignty and Constitution reflecting the unanimous will of all the Korean people,” North Korea’s Foreign Ministry spokesman said, using the initials of North Korea’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

China, Japan and South Korea sought to cooperate on security at their first three-way summit since 2019 in Seoul on May 27, where they “reiterated positions on regional peace and stability, denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula”, a joint statement released after the summit showed.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang did not single out North Korea for criticism, but rather called on all parties to reduce tensions.

South Korea President Yoon Suk-yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida urged Pyongyang to scrap its plans to launch a second spy satellite into orbit.

North Korea has given notice that it plans to launch a rocket by June 4 to deploy a satellite. REUTERS