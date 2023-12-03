No prisoner exchange with Israel until there is ceasefire in Gaza, Hamas says

FILE PHOTO: A Red Cross vehicle, as part of a convoy carrying hostages abducted by Hamas militants during the October 7 attack on Israel, arrives at the Rafah border, amid a hostages-prisoners swap deal between Hamas and Israel, in the southern Gaza Strip, November 30, 2023. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/File Photo
Updated
6 sec ago
Published
1 hour ago

Deputy Hamas chief Saleh Al-Arouri told the pan-Arab Al Jazeera TV on Saturday that no more prisoners would be exchanged with Israel until there was a ceasefire in Gaza.

Arouri said the hostages still being held captive by Hamas were Israeli soldiers and civilian men who had previously served in the Israeli army.

He said they would not be freed unless there was a ceasefire and all Palestinian detainees were also released.

"Let the war take its course. This decision is final. We will not compromise on it," Arouri said. REUTERS

