No calm in HK unless violent protesters are removed: China

BEIJING • China's Hong Kong affairs office yesterday condemned Hong Kong protesters as a "political virus" who seek independence, warning that the city will never be calm unless "black-clad violent protesters" were all removed.

The strongly worded statement comes amid mounting concerns among democracy activists that China is tightening its grip over the former British colony while a lockdown to prevent coronavirus infections has largely kept their movement off the streets.

The Hong Kong and Macau Affairs office warned that China's central government will not sit idly by "with this recklessly demented force in place" and that it has the greatest responsibility in maintaining order and safeguarding national security.

"The scorched-earth action of the black-clad violent protesters is a political virus in Hong Kong society and a big enemy to 'one country, two systems'," the office said in a statement yesterday. "As long as the protesters are not removed, Hong Kong will never be calm."

The Asian financial hub was rocked last year by months of massive - and sometimes violent - political protests after an attempt to introduce an extradition Bill to mainland China.

Many young protesters dressed in black fought running battles with the Hong Kong police.

Protesters said Beijing was seeking to erode the "one country, two systems" style of governance that has guaranteed broad freedoms for Hong Kong since its return to Chinese rule in 1997.

Beijing rejects criticism that it is seeking to encroach on the city's much-cherished freedoms.

Fear that Beijing is flexing its muscle over Hong Kong risks a revival of anti-government protests after months of relative calm amid social distancing rules to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Hong Kong's economy recorded in the first quarter its deepest annual contraction since at least 1974, as the coronavirus pandemic dealt a heavy blow to business activity, which was already in decline following the anti-government protests.

The Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office said that while there were many factors contributing to Hong Kong's economic woes, the main problem was anti-government protests.

"Hong Kong's biggest trouble comes from within, that is, the violent forces openly calling for and engaging in 'lanchao'," said the office, referring to a tactic of dragging all of society in a scorched-earth manner.

REUTERS