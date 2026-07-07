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Nine policemen killed in clash with militants in Pakistan's Balochistan

QUETTA, Pakistan, July 7 - At least nine policemen and 15 militants were killed in an overnight clash in Pakistan's southwestern province of Balochistan, authorities said on Tuesday.

• The Pakistani Taliban, known as the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, claimed responsibility for the attack in Ziarat district, deputy police commissioner Abdul Qudoos Achakzai told Reuters.

• Five officers remain missing, he said.

• At least 15 militants were also killed in the fighting, government spokesperson Shahid Rind said.

• The Pakistani Taliban are a separate movement from the Afghan Taliban and have fought for years to overthrow the government in Islamabad and rule with their own brand of Islamic Sharia law.

• Islamabad says its leadership and fighters are based in Afghanistan, a charge Kabul denies. REUTERS