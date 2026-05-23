New Zealand unveils defence boost for fleet and drones

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WELLINGTON, May 23 - New Zealand's government has allocated NZ$1.58 billion ($924.62 million) in new defence funding in its 2026 budget, with a strong focus on maritime security, including drone systems and fleet renewal, Defence Minister Chris Penk said on Saturday.

New Zealand's primary maritime combat capability is delivered through two Anzac-class frigates, HMNZS Te Kaha and HMNZS Te Mana, commissioned in 1997 and 1999, respectively, with most ships in the fleet expected to reach the end of their design life by the mid-2030s. The government in 2025 pledged to double defence spending to nearly 2% within eight years as it works to improve the country's defence capability.

• The budget provides NZ$880 million in additional operating funding and NZ$700 million in new capital funding for defence activities and priority projects under the Defence Capability Plan.

• The Maritime Fleet Renewal programme will receive funding to deliver two types of drones: one for long-duration intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance in the South-West Pacific, and one polar-capable drone for missions from Royal New Zealand Navy vessels in the Southern Ocean.

• Budget funding will also cover critical maintenance on the Anzac-class frigates and HMNZS Canterbury to extend the life of ships until they are replaced.

• Penk said total new investment in defence has reached NZ$5.8 billion since the Defence Capability Plan was released just over a year ago.

• New Zealand's budget will be released on May 28. REUTERS