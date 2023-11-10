New Zealand PM Hipkins says current caretaker government arrangements to continue

FILE PHOTO: Prime Minister and Labour Party Leader Chris Hipkins speaks at the New Zealand Labour Party's election campaign launch event in Auckland, New Zealand, September 2, 2023. REUTERS/David Rowland/File Photo
Updated
24 sec ago
Published
25 sec ago

SYDNEY - New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said on Friday he has reached an agreement with incoming prime minister Christopher Luxon to extend the current caretaker government arrangements until a new administration is formed.

"This solution to a constitutional quirk has been amicably agreed and we continue to consult closely with the incoming government on all key decisions," Hipkins said in a statement.

Luxon's centre-right National Party will need the support of both the ACT New Zealand and NZ First parties to form a government and had been in discussions with both parties since the Oct. 14 election. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top